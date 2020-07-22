IIT graduate stages his own kidnapping

A 24-year-old mechanical engineer from IIThere allegedly staged his kidnapping to buy some time to be able to end his life, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said they received a PCR call at 8.20 p.m. on Sunday regarding kidnapping of a youth.

The complainant stated that his son had gone to an ATM at 6 p.m. and did not return.

Later, he got a message asking for ransom of ₹5 lakh. A case was registered and investigation was taken up. While scanning CCTV footage, the police discovered that the youth did not visit the ATM but went to the main road instead. When his call details were checked, another number used by the youth was uncovered and its location was traced to Sarai Rohilla railway station.

In the CCTV footage of the station, he could be seen entering a train, which was going to Jaipur. He was then brought to Delhi.

He allegedly told the police that he wanted to join IIM where he did not get admission even after trying twice and hence, wanted to end his life.

“He sent the message to misguide his parents so he could get time to take his life,” Mr. Mishra added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.