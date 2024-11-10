IIT Delhi’s annual Open House shows AI’s potential use in health care, tech

The Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Rangan Banerjee, on Saturday said that the institute, which had begun with a focus on science and engineering research only, is now involved in innovations in the health care and social sciences sectors as well. Mr. Banerjee was speaking at the annual Open House of the institute, where 250 innovative research projects were on display to engage young audiences, who could have a look at the facilities on offer at the institute.

Around 4,000 students from 58 schools and colleges across the Delhi-NCR region, along with their teachers and members of the general public, visited the campus to see how the institute was contributing to nation building, the university said.

On display were projects by students of the institute that showcased innovation in areas such as AI in health care, quantum technology, and semiconductor advancements.

The projects included an AI-based innovation for detecting gallbladder cancer from ultrasound images, which aimed to save lives through an early, non-invasive diagnosis; a smart walking stick enhancing mobility for the elderly, and a Portable Microscopic Air Quality Monitoring and Bioaerosol Imaging System for real-time environmental monitoring.

“We are collaborating with AIIMS to start a centre of excellence for AI in health care. Our goal is to shape the future generations that will transform the country and the world. We want to make an impact through our research,” Mr. Banerjee said.

The chief guest at the event, Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS New Delhi, inaugurated the Open House. “In the future, engineering, computation, mathematics, humanities and medicine will merge into one big area. If you start thinking outside your silos, you will have better ideas to serve humanity,” Mr. Guleria said.