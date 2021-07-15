IIT-Delhi yet to take decision on opening boarding facilities

Denying reports from various sections of the media, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Wednesday said that no general on-boarding of undergraduate students is being undertaken at the institute. The institute has not taken any decision on this.

“Some of the students permitted (to stay) are those who have a project component or pressing academic requirement, which require them to be on the campus to access laboratories, central research facilities and library,” the institute said.

It added that further decision regarding on-boarding of students will be taken by the institute based on the COVID-19 situation and that teaching has been going on in the institute through online mode since the start of the pandemic.