IIT-Delhi to launch 2 master’s programmes in July

MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics will have 25 seats each

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Friday announced that it was launching two full-time master’s programmes — MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics — in the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences in July this year.

The institute said that the two new Masters programmes are designed to provide learning opportunities so that they may positively contribute to the ongoing transformation of the higher education in India.

Aims

The institute added that it aims to capitalise on the expertise of its faculty members, to promote teaching and research while also establishing the critical links with industry.

The MSc in Cognitive Science programme at IIT-Delhi is highly interdisciplinary in nature, building on theories and methods from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and, anthropology, the institute said.

The coordinators of the Masters in Cognitive Science Programme Samar Husain and Yashpal Jogdand said that the programme curriculum is research-based and will familiarise students with diverse theories, methods, and tools to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind.

The MSc in Economics programme aims to impart advanced training in economics with a focus on quantitative skills. The curriculum is designed so as to give exposure to broader issues related to developmental challenges in India and beyond, the institute said.

The coordinators of the Masters in Economics programme, Sourabh Paul and Ankush Agarwal said, “The programme will inculcate in the students the skill of dealing with emerging issues and will encourage them to cope up with out-of-the-box solutions.”

The two programmes will have 25 seats each.