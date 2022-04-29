IIT Delhi to host summer boot camp for schoolchildren

Will train students in building electro-mechanical projects that address societal problems

School children will be able to access facilities of IIT Delhi at a summer boot camp to build projects aimed at addressing high impact societal problems, the institute said on Friday.

Open to students of Classes 11 and 12, the non-residential boot camp will be held from May 23 to June 24. The camp will focus on hands-on and rapid prototyping-based training in digital fabrication techniques. The training will be conducted at the Makerspace (a DIY facility at IIT Delhi) and the nature of the projects include building an electro-mechanical prototype for the problem at hand. The kind of projects possible range from building an air pollution monitor to a medical device for the visually impaired to smart furniture and so on.

“We urge students passionate about tinkering and building things to use their interests and skills to bring about a positive change in the society. The summer boot camp will provide world-class facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to making their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation,” said Jay Dhariwal, coordinator of the boot camp.

The boot camp will also provide an opportunity to IIT Delhi students to mentor school students. “IIT Delhi is committed to science popularisation. We are very hopeful that the DIY camp will help strengthen the ties that IIT Delhi faculty and students have already established with young minds in schools and academics in the making,” said Pritha Chandra, associate dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

Applications for the boot camp will be taken till May 7 or until slots are available, the institute said.