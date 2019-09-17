IIT-Delhi to conduct JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination on May 17

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi announced on Monday that it will be organising the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) in 2020 for admissions in 23 IITs across India.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) held on Sunday, the institute said, adding that the IIT JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be conducted on May 17.

The IIT JAB also decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the U.S. where an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco. IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said: “IITs have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to this list. The U.S. has benefited significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there.”

The institute stated that the JAB has decided to shortlist 2.5 lakh students from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020.

“On May 17, 2020, the first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon. The second paper will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Earlier, it used to start at 2 p.m. This has been changed to allow students, especially the PwD candidates, more time between the two papers. This will also help in biometric verification at the centers in timely manner,” said Siddharth Pandey, organizing chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020.