IIT-Delhi tells its alumni stuck abroad to contact institute

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Friday told its alumni, who are studying in universities abroad and are stranded due to closure of hostels, to get in touch with the institute so that it may connect them to other alumni and arrange accommodation.

In a message, the Alumni Affairs Department of the institute wrote: “This message is intended for the recent alumni of IIT-Delhi who are doing higher studies in the U.S. or other foreign universities. A large number of universities in the U.S. and Europe have closed down and students may have been asked to vacate their dormitories. If you are struggling to find accommodation and facing problems, please write to deanaaip@iitd.ac.in.” The message added that the institute will try to locate senior alumni close to them who may be willing to help them at this time.

“Since we will be requesting other alumni to help you, please ping to us only if you really need the help,” the institute said.

The IIT-Delhi campus has been in ‘partial lockdown’ with students asked to leave hostels and visitor’s entry banned. The institute has been exploring how to move to the online mode of instruction to ensure that students finish their requirements for the term.