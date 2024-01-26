IIT-Delhi students visit Uttarakhand villages, devise solutions to combat rural problems

January 26, 2024 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - New Delhi

Thirteen students from IIT-Delhi travelled to the villages of Tapovan and Urgam in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district as part of the Grassroots Innovation Programme (GRIP), with an aim to identify the specific challenges faced by villagers and commit to developing technological solutions.

The programme, which was an attempt to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the complex realities of rural life, introduced the students to several pressing issues experienced by the villagers, including waste management, climate change and seasonal farming.

The students, according to IIT-Delhi, are now working on targeted solutions for the same, such as creating a web-based application to streamline health records and market data, designing a basket to carry dry grass, developing a compactor, researching sustainable and lightweight construction material, and enhancing waste management practices.

According to Subodh Sharma, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach, IIT-Delhi, the GRIP initiative is designed to go beyond mere observation, as it encompasses a “social immersion phase where student groups spend significant time in communities”.

“The goal is to deeply understand local needs and challenges, paving the way for the identification of grassroots societal problems. The next step involves devising innovative solutions to address these challenges,” Mr. Sharma said.

Under GRIP, launched in 2021, students are allowed to work on semester-long or year-long projects on finding solutions to grassroots problems identified by them.

