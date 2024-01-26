GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Delhi students visit Uttarakhand villages, devise solutions to combat rural problems

The programme introduced the students to several pressing issues experienced by the villagers, including waste management, climate change and seasonal farming

January 26, 2024 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen students from IIT-Delhi travelled to the villages of Tapovan and Urgam in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district as part of the Grassroots Innovation Programme (GRIP), with an aim to identify the specific challenges faced by villagers and commit to developing technological solutions.

The programme, which was an attempt to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the complex realities of rural life, introduced the students to several pressing issues experienced by the villagers, including waste management, climate change and seasonal farming.

The students, according to IIT-Delhi, are now working on targeted solutions for the same, such as creating a web-based application to streamline health records and market data, designing a basket to carry dry grass, developing a compactor, researching sustainable and lightweight construction material, and enhancing waste management practices.

According to Subodh Sharma, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach, IIT-Delhi, the GRIP initiative is designed to go beyond mere observation, as it encompasses a “social immersion phase where student groups spend significant time in communities”.

“The goal is to deeply understand local needs and challenges, paving the way for the identification of grassroots societal problems. The next step involves devising innovative solutions to address these challenges,” Mr. Sharma said.

Under GRIP, launched in 2021, students are allowed to work on semester-long or year-long projects on finding solutions to grassroots problems identified by them.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.