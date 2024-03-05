IIT Delhi student’s parents blame professors for his death

March 05, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Almost two weeks after an M.Tech student of IIT Delhi died by suicide, his parents alleged that their son took the step due to mental harassment caused by two professors and a PhD research scholar.

In a letter addressed to Dean Rangan Banerjee on Sunday, they said their son Varad Nerkar would not have taken the extreme step had he not been harassed by Prof. Harpal Singh, Prof. Josemon Jacob and PhD student Md. Anees.

The professors, PhD student and the institute authorities did not respond to requests for a comment.

The parents alleged that their son lacked support from his professors for a research project he had undertaken. The letter read that Professor Singh insulted their son when an experiment went wrong at the university laboratory on February 15, the day he died by suicide.

The parents also alleged that Md. Anees consistently ill-treated their son. “All these three people are responsible for the suicide he committed,” they wrote seeking harshest punishment for the three.

Speaking to The Hindu, DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said as of now they have not received any complaint regarding the death of the student. “We learnt on Monday that a complaint has been submitted to the IIT Delhi regarding this matter, however, we have not received a complaint. We will start our investigation as soon as we receive a complaint,” added Mr. Meena.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

