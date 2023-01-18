ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Delhi student killed, another injured after hit by a car

January 18, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The police said the two were Ph.D. students at IIT Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT). | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi student was killed while another sustained injuries after a car allegedly hit them near the institute late on January 17 night, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, 30, and injured Ankur Shukla, 29, is currently under treatment at Max Hospital, Saket, the police said, adding that the two were Ph.D. students at IIT Delhi.

“Both of them went to a restaurant in Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road after dinner. One car which was coming from Nehru place side hit both of them while crossing the road. The car was found abandoned at some distance in an accidental condition,” said a senior police officer.

The driver of the car has been identified, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US