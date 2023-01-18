IIT Delhi student killed, another injured after hit by a car

January 18, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi student was killed while another sustained injuries after a car allegedly hit them near the institute late on January 17 night, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, 30, and injured Ankur Shukla, 29, is currently under treatment at Max Hospital, Saket, the police said, adding that the two were Ph.D. students at IIT Delhi.

“Both of them went to a restaurant in Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road after dinner. One car which was coming from Nehru place side hit both of them while crossing the road. The car was found abandoned at some distance in an accidental condition,” said a senior police officer.

The driver of the car has been identified, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT