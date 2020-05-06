Delhi

IIT-Delhi start-up comes out with washable mask

‘It’s capable of 99.2% bacterial filtration’

With face masks becoming mandatory to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, an IIT-Delhi start-up ‘Nanosafe Solutions’ has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask ‘NSafe’. The said mask is reusable up to 50 launderings, thus greatly cutting down the cost of use.

IIT-Delhi said that the ‘NSafe’ mask is a triple-layered product consisting of inner hydrophilic layer for comfort, middle layer having antimicrobial activity and outer most layer having water and oil repellent behaviour.

“NSafe mask has 99.2% bacterial filtration efficiency [at 3 microns] along with breathability and splash resistance,” the institute said.

