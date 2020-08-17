IIT-Delhi sets goals for 2030, releases vision document

Premier institute kick-starts diamond jubilee celebrations

Kick-starting its diamond jubilee celebrations, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Monday released a strategy document setting the vision and direction for 2030.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the year-long celebrations of IIT-Delhi, via videoconferencing and released the diamond jubilee logo of the institute.

Mr. Naidu said the institute, in its 60 years, had made numerous contributions for the national development. “It is heartening to note that over half of India’s ‘unicorns’ have come out of this single institute and that IIT-Delhi is laying great emphasis on internationalisation, interdisciplinary research and industry connect. These steps are very important for our institutions to improve their international standing and become visible to the industry and the society by providing solutions to problems,” Mr. Naidu said.

He added that he was happy to know that the institute is planning to file over 200 patents this year as against 153 patents filed in 2019 and has emerged as a leader in the entrepreneurship space in the country.

COVID-19 challenge

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who was also present at the function praised the contributions of IIT-Delhi in meeting the national challenge of fighting COVID-19 through technological support.

“From developing the world’s cheapest RT-PCR-based COVID-19 diagnostic kit to supplying over 40 lakh PPEs to India and the world, the institute’s researchers have done a remarkable job,” Mr. Pokhriyal said.

V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi said, “With the vision for 2030 in place, IIT-Delhi is on the road to its next phase of growth. The successful achievement of its vision will positively impact the lives of students, alumni, faculty and staff, while shaping the progress of our nation for decades to come.” He added, “In the next phase of growth, the target is to touch a billion lives through IIT-Delhi technologies.”

Five aspirations

IIT-Delhi said that it has set five aspirations for 2030 which include: drive research excellence, enhance educational experience and employability, attain global competitiveness in select technology areas, sustain global leadership in entrepreneurship and contribute to society and the country.

The institute added that it has identified moves that will help the institute achieve its aspirations that include strengthening teaching and research, investing in technology, revamping industry engagement, setting up a world-class entrepreneurship centre and building a strong alumni engagement team.