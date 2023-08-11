IIT-Delhi set to launch Abu Dhabi campus in January

August 11, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - New Delhi

IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee on Thursday said their plan to develop a new campus at Abu Dhabi has come to fruition, with the institute conducting outreach programmes in the UAE ahead of its January 2024 launch.

He said the institute will soon have another campus in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

He, however, did not provide details about how the students will be admitted to the Abu Dhabi campus. The Jhajjar campus will focus on medical technology with a focus on sports medicine, he said.

“Our Delhi campus is not as large as some of the other IITs and we are facing space constraints. Expanding our campuses is a solution to this issue,” Mr Banerjee said.

“The Abu Dhabi campus is envisioned as a research-centric campus of the institute that will contribute to the research and academic ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and in the process contribute to IIT Delhi’s growth and strengthen the linkage between the two countries,” he added.

Addressing a question on what the institute was doing to ensure the mental well-being of students unable to cope with the rigour of studying at the institute, the Director said the issue was a major point of concern for the institute.

“We have 24X7 counsellors at the institute for those seeking help and have in place several student-led and faculty-led initiatives to identify students who may be facing issues,” Mr. Banerjee said.

The institute announced that it will be conducting its annual convocation on August 12, in which 2,350 UG and PG students will be awarded degrees. Dr Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, will be the chief guest at the convocation.