IIT-Delhi researchers make device

NEW DELHI

18 September 2021 01:54 IST

Researchers at IIT-Delhi have fabricated a device that can generate electricity from water drops, raindrops, water streams, and ocean waves using Triboelectric Effect and Electrostatic Induction and store it in batteries for further use, the institute said.

Neeraj Khare from the Department of Physics and his group at the Nanoscale Research Facility developed the device.

