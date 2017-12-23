IIT-Delhi registers rise in phase-I placements

The overall hiring registered an almost 15% climb at the end of the first phase of placements as compared to the previous year in phase-I, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi said on Friday.

It added that the post-graduate class saw a robust increase of over 20% in overall placements as compared to the last year.

The institute has received around 950 offers (including PPOs) leading to about 780 unique selections (including accepted PPOs) up to the end of phase-I. In a statement, the institute said that around 70% students were placed in the core jobs and students also bagged 197 PPOs of which 102 were accepted.

Training provided

IIT-Delhi said that in the run-up to placements, students were provided various training sessions and workshops to help them prepare which included sessions on resume making, communication skills, presentation and interviewing skills, problem-solving and case workshops as well as multiple mock placement tests. The workshops also touched upon careers in various sectors. The campus interview processes are being conducted in two phases. Phase-I started on December 1 whereas phase-II will commence in January and will continue till the end of May 2018.

More than 300 companies offering over 500 different profiles have registered on the training and placement portal to participate in campus placements Of the registered companies, 230 companies visited the campus in the first phase recruiting for over 370 different job profiles. Over 100 companies should be visiting campus in the next phase.