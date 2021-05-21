IIT-Delhi prof. Dinesh Mohan succumbs to COVID-19

He was an expert on traffic management

Honorary professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Dinesh Mohan died on Friday morning due to COVID-19 related complications.

Prof. Mohan, 75, was the Founder of the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) and an expert on traffic safety and human tolerance. IIT, Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said Mohan was being treated at St. Stephen’s Hospital after he tested positive.

Prof. Mohan, started his career with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Washington DC, USA and had since 1976 been with IIT Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering and did pioneering work through the establishment of TRIPP.

He was a recipient of several distinctions and awards, including the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Bombay and the University of Delaware and was on several committees nationally and internationally on traffic safety and injury prevention. Prof. Mohan had authored and co-authored several books and articles in scholarly journals on policy related to the safety of individuals and safe designs of passenger vehicles.

“He was a great humanist and fervent supporter of individual rights. The Delhi Declaration on People’s Right to Safety is one such example. He was also a leading columnist and commentator on issues related to the public interest. It is a huge loss for all the faculty, students and staff at TRIPP, IIT Delhi and all those known to him at the Institute and the Traffic safety community in India,” IIT, Delhi said.