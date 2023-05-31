IIT Delhi organises workshop on mental wellness, stress management

May 31, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

IIT Delhi on Tuesday organised a workshop on mental wellness and stress management at which discussions were held on creating a supportive environment for students to cope with pressure they face while at the institute.

Conducted by the Ministry of Education, the event saw participation of faculty from IITs, IISCs, IISERs, BITS, AIIMS, XLRIs, NITs, NGOs and IIMs.

The workshop comes at a time when there is growing concern over mental health of students studying at these premier institutions. According to the Ministry of Education data, at least 33 students have died by suicide at IITs since 2018.

“The major problem that needs our attention is not the students who come forward to seek help, we are capable of providing help to them. But the students who sit silently in their rooms are our real challenge,” said P.S. Anil Kumar, Dean of the Wellness Centre at IISc Bangalore.

IIT Delhi director Rangan Banerjee who inaugurated the event said, “These workshops help in both – removing the stigma of taking help and the referral system as students don’t want to reveal their identity.”

Various institutions shared their experiences and measures taken to address mental health issues among students. Sudhir Kumar from BITS Pilani highlighted the intertwining of academic and non-academic problems and stressed the role of counselling centres and academic institutions in supporting students.

“At BITS Pilani, a wellness centre with psychologists was established, addressing the stigma associated with seeking help. They have conducted 3,500 sessions in three years and have provided workshops, seminars and regular visits by counsellors to ensure the well-being of students,” Mr. Kumar said.

While Ashfak Ahmed, a counsellor from IIT Roorkee, emphasised on the importance of screening assessments and observing changes in students over time, Shreyashi, a counsellor from IIT Kanpur, shared their approach to in-house counselling services, prioritising dedication and support offered to students. “We have implemented a system of student guides who provide assistance to freshers and refer them for counselling if necessary,” Ms. Shreyashi said.

During the day-long workshop, professors, doctors, and professionals from various institutions spoke about curricular reforms, importance of communication and the use of artificial intelligence, psychiatry, counselling and accessibility in mental health support systems.

Tanusree Chakraborty, Associate Dean of Student Welfare, IIT Delhi, said the issues discussed at the workshop will be summarised and the measures discussed will be implemented across the institutions.

