IIT-Delhi launches new BTech programme

Applied mechanics dept. to run course

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Wednesday announced that students qualifying JEE Advanced 2020, will have a new programme to choose from as the institute has launched a BTech in engineering and computational mechanics this year. The new course will be run by the department of applied mechanics.

Head of Department of Applied mechanics, Sanjeev Sanghi, said that the graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt for candidates for higher studies like masters and PhD in IIT-Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions. “Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, biomechanics and biomedical devices, off-shore structures etc. will be open to students doing this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry.” Mr. Sanghi added.

IIT-Delhi said that under the programme, students will be exposed to basic fundamentals of all aspects of mechanics, including classical aspects like theoretical and experimental mechanics and also the latest in computational techniques, including finite element method (FEM) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

It added that the new programme will provide a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics along with the tools to address areas like biomechanics, nanomechanics, constitutive modelling at multiple length and time scales among others.