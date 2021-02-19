IIT-Delhi inaugurates centre to strengthen bond with alumni

NEW DELHI

In an attempt to strengthen its bond with its alumni, IIT-Delhi on Thursday inaugurated an Endowment Centre and Management Foundation Office at its main administrative building.

The centre provides a distinct showcase of how the contributions of alumni are supporting the advancement and realisation of the institute’s aspirations for the future.

Addressing global alumni on the occasion via live streaming of the event, IIT-D Director V. Ramgopal Rao said the office demonstrates the collaborative commitment between the institute and the alumni and hoped that it would further strengthen the institute’s bond with alumni.

IIT-D chairman of Endowment Management Foundation, Arun Duggal, said: “Within this smart modern, collaborative facility, advancement team will leverage our academic, industry and community connections in innovative ways.”