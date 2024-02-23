IIT Delhi deaths: students flag social alienation faced by marginalised castes, seek awareness workshops

February 23, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Close to a week after a final-year M.Tech student at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, was found dead in his hostel room, students organised an open house discussion with the director of the institute to flag concerns impacting their mental health.

Students enrolled in undergraduate, M.Tech and PhD courses submitted three different demands drafts to Director Rangan Banerjee, highlighting specific issues and the possible solutions that could be provided by the institute.

The submissions pointed out the glaring social alienation faced by students, especially those coming from marginalised caste backgrounds.

At least 238 M.Tech students of the 560 respondents have said that they face social isolation while 74 have stated that they are gravely impacted by identity-based discrimination. As many as 192 students have said that inappropriate faculty behaviour has affected their mental health.

PhD students have demanded mandatory mental health awareness workshops for faculty and students. “The institute should include more trained, senior and experienced counsellors,” the draft of the demand stated.

An M.Tech student, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that in light of the four deaths in the past one year, the students demanded the formation of a committee comprising one student representative, a professor, a retired IPS officer, a retired IAS officer and a retired judge, to investigate the past cases of death by suicide and provide tentative timelines for the publication of the outcomes of the study.

Another student from the Textiles Department said that Mr. Banerjee assured the students to look into the demands submitted by them. “He assured us that he will set up a meeting with student representatives from undergraduate, M.Tech and PhD courses within two weeks to discuss how well students’ mental health issues can be supported,” added the student.

Officials from the IIT-D administration refused to comment on the matter when The Hindu reached out to them.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.