IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi to start two UG courses in September

NEW DELHI

IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus is set to begin its first undergraduate programme in September 2024, said IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee on Thursday.

The courses will be in Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering. At present, faculty from IIT Delhi are being sent to the Abu Dhabi campus after a selection process. In due course, there will be faculty recruitment for the Abu Dhabi campus as well, in line with faculty recruitment standards of IIT Delhi and following similar processes, stated a press note by IIT Delhi.

Around 60 students will be admitted to the two UG programmes, with 30 in each. Of the 60 students, 20 students will be admitted on the basis of JEE (Advanced) and 40 through a new entrance test called the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET).

For the time being, the Abu Dhabi campus will function out of Zayed University — a public university — till a new campus building is ready. IIT will gradually begin introducing more courses at the institute once the new campus has been set up. The campus is also currently offering an MTech course in Energy Transition and Sustainability.

The plans to set up the Abu Dhabi campus resulted from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in July 2023.