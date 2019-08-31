IIT-D to set up science and technology facility

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has been chosen by a high-level committee constituted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to set up a science and technology infrastructure facility, which can readily be accessible to academia, start-ups, manufacturing units, industries and R&D labs. The institute on Friday said that it will be called ‘Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute’ (SATHI). The DST will provide ₹125 crore, mostly non-recurring grants, to IIT-Delhi in the next three financial years starting from 2019-2020.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said that the facilities being created as part of this activity will be made available to the researchers on a round-the-clock basis with minimum downtime.

“SATHI is a game changing preposition from the government of India for taking experimental research in the country to the next level and IIT-Delhi shall assist the DST in all possible ways for the success of this programme,” Mr. Rao said.

The institute said that the aim behind setting up the facility is to provide professionally managed services with efficiency, accessibility and transparency to cater to the demands of industry, start-ups and academia.

The facility will be set up on the Sonipat campus (Haryana) of IIT-Delhi.