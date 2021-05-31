IIT-D to establish new department of energy

It will focus on research activities

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Monday said that it would be establishing a new department named, ‘Department of Energy Science and Engineering’ to expand the scope and depth of activities being undertaken by the 45-year-old Centre for Energy Studies (CES).

The institute said that the new department is expected to provide the much-needed focus and visibility to the teaching and research activities of the institute in the field of energy to meet increasing energy requirements at affordable price in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Besides continuing with three existing MTech programmes, the new department would offer a BTech in Energy Engineering starting from academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students qualifying JEE (Advanced).

K.A. Subramanian, Head, CES, said, “The BTech programme in Energy Engineering is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges being faced by the humanity — improving energy access, supply quality and reliability as well efficiency of utilisation, decarbonisation and lowering cost of energy supply.”