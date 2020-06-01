IIT-D students may get ‘early graduation’ option

NEW DELHI

01 June 2020

‘Will be done through online process’

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) on Monday said that in a meeting of the Senate, it was decided to offer students who have less than a semester of graduation requirements left, the option of an “early graduation” by end of June or go through a “regular graduation process” which will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to the current plans, IIT-D hopes to get the students back to the campus starting from July 2 in a phased manner but said that these dates can change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

“Since there may be some delays in this, the time-bound early graduation plan is being offered. Students are not forced to take it, but will have the flexibility if they choose to exercise this option,” the statement read. It added that all early graduation requirements will be met through an online process and that no student will need to come to the campus.

