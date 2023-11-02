 IIT-D student ends life; third such case in three months

November 02, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

A 23-year-old B.Tech final-year student, Panav Jain, of IIT Delhi, died by suicide at his home in south-west Delhi’s Shahdara on Tuesday. This is the third such case at the premier institute in as many months.

The incident took place when the victim’s parents had gone out for a walk.

Panav’s parents told The Hindu that he had been suffering from mental stress for the past many months. “He was undergoing medical treatment, but we never imagined that it would come to this,” his father said.

‘Considerable duress’

Police sources said the victim was under “considerable duress” after his friend and hostel mate, Anil Kumar, committed suicide on September 10. Both of them lived in the institute’s Vidhyanchal Hostel.

A hostel inmate said the victim did not usually struggle with his studies, but he looked fairly stressed for the past few months. “When I last met him a couple of days ago, he was on his way to take placement tests and looked quite stressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the institute officials said they are working with the police to ascertain why Panav took the extreme step.

Dean (Student Affairs) Aditya Mittal urged the students to seek counselling when under stress.

Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle (APPSC), IIT Delhi, in a social media post said suicide by institute students has a become “regular thing”. “This says a lot about the IIT Delhi culture,” the post read.

Dheeraj Singh, founder of the 500-member Global IIT Alumni Group, said the officials have neither made tangible efforts to provide the students with emotional support nor are they letting the alumni help them.

He said the association has been telling the institute Director and the Dean (Students Affairs) that the alumni are “keen on providing emotional and academic support purely on an altruistic basis”.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.