IIT-D sets up centre for research on e-vehicles

Setting its eyes on being a global pioneer in the field of research and services in electric vehicles and energy storage and tribology, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Friday inaugurated a Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).

IIT-D director V. Ramgopal Rao said the centre will play an important role as electric vehicles are going to become a mainstream mode of transport not just in India but worldwide in the next five-seven years.

“IIT-Delhi is in the process of building a world-class centre in this important area, which will not only help the country’s transition to more environmentally-friendly transport options but also will play a role at the global level by contributing to these technologies,” Mr. Rao said.

The institute said CART envisages strong networking and collaboration among various industries, research labs and universities in India and abroad to carry out research in the area of automotive research and tribology along with offering postgraduate programmes.

“A unique mandate given to CART at the time of its establishment is that one third of its faculty would be adjunct faculty with current industry affiliation. This is likely to give a different flavour to the PG programmes that would be offered by the centre,” the institute said.

CART’s research areas include design, development and analysis of electric vehicle motors and drives, optimal sizing and design of battery packs, power train and chargers for on-board electric vehicles and development of smart and secure infrastructure for charging station and battery health monitoring among other fields.