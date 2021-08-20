IIT-D reaches out to alumni for fundraising campaign

NEW DELHI

It seeks to strengthen teaching, research

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has reached out to its alumni to celebrate 60 years of it establishment through a fundraising campaign— Going Further, by Giving Back.

The campaign is seeking support to realise the institute’s strategic vision for 2030.

From ₹3L-₹61L

The institute said the IIT-Delhi Endowment Fund has set an ambitious target of collecting pledges from its over 54,000 global alumni by which alumni can pledge amounts ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹61 lakh to be contributed over five years.

It added that the effort is inspired by the annual fund-raising approaches of some of the leading global universities, which have raised even larger levels of alumni and philanthropic funding through their annual campaigns.

In the last two decades, alumni of IITD have launched over 800 startups, raising over US$ 19 billion in funds collectively, placing the Institute amongst the world’s top-10 undergraduate programmes in terms of a number of startups founded and capital raised by its graduates. The institute is hoping that these entrepreneurs will be willing to give back to their alma mater.

The institute is seeking to strengthening teaching and research, investing in technology leadership in select areas, revamping industry engagements, setting up a world-class entrepreneurship centre for alumni, students, and faculty and build strong alumni engagement teams by 2030.

V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT, Delhi, speaking about the campaign said since its establishment in 1961, IIT-Delhi has nurtured and encouraged people who want to change the world by doing things differently. After 60 years, that same founding ethos has gained even more significance by giving brilliant people the space to make a tangible difference, to do new and disruptive things.