IIT-D placement to start from December 1

27 November 2021 01:34 IST

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, on Friday, announced the start of its six-month-long placement season from December 1.

The institute said that this year, the industry response to invitations to participate in campus placements of students has been encouraging across sectors. There is an increasing registration for new-age technology-based hiring profiles related to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in addition to traditional profiles.

The placements will be in virtual mode in a single slot each day. Speaking about the upcoming placement season, Anishya Obhrai Madan, head of Office of Career Services, IIT-Delhi said, “This year many organisations have increased their compensation. For the first time, a few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles. We look forward to a healthy and robust placement season for both the recruiting organisations and students.”

