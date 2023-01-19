IIT-Delhi PhD scholar killed, another injured as speeding car hits them

January 19, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

A PhD scholar at IIT-Delhi was killed and his friend injured after they were allegedly hit by a speeding car while crossing the road between SDA market and IIT campus in south-west district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the victims, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, 30, and his friend Ankur Shukla, 29, were returning after celebrating the former’s postdoctoral admission interview on Tuesday night.

The driver of the car has been arrested. “We have apprehended the driver, Avihant Sherawat, 31, a resident of Mahipalpur. Further interrogation is on,” the police said on Wednesday evening.

While Khan succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital, Shukla suffered a fracture in one of his legs and is currently under treatment at Max Hospital, Saket, the police said. Khan, who hailed from Bihar’s Siwan, was the sole breadwinner of his family.

“Last night at 11.15 p.m., Khan and Shukla were crossing the road after having dinner at Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) market. A car which was coming from Nehru place side hit both of them. Later, the car was found abandoned at a distance in an accidental condition,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C..

Subway closes

SDA market, right opposite IIT Gate No. 1, is home to several restaurants and pubs and is a popular destination for students from IIT and other nearby colleges. While there is a subway to cross the Outer Ring Road between the two destinations, it closes at 10 p.m.

Nikita Ahuja, victim’s friend and a former master’s student at IIT-Delhi, told The Hindu that the subway is the only nearby option for people to cross that road. “I don’t think there is any other option for a long distance. Metro station (Hauz Khas), although a little far away, also might have shut by that time. And it is not even a well-lit road,” said Ms. Ahuja, adding that similar incidents have happened in the past as well.

The deceased family also raised questions on road safety and prevalence of drunk driving in the city. “What is happening in Delhi? People are driving in inebriated condition at night and hitting others on the road. He wasn’t a small kid crossing the road, he was an adult. The person driving the car must have been drunk,” said the victim’s aunt, alleging carelessness on the authorities’ part.

According to Khan’s friends and relatives, he was the sole breadwinner of his family since his father suffered a brain haemorrhage a few months ago. Khan, a senior research fellow in the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department at IIT Delhi, had only a a few months left to complete his PhD and was preparing for his post-doctoral research form Europe.

His cousin who lives in Okhla here, said that Khan’s father was “mostly unemployed” due to his illness and that he used to send money home from his stipend of about ₹40,000-₹45,000.

“He was the only son among three daughters to his parents. While his eldest sister, 31, is married, the other two, 29 and 24 respectively, are currently in college,” said Mr. Zafir Khan.

“He wanted to enter civil services but continued in the academic sector as his professors had told him that he could get a good job after his PhD,” he added.

Ashraf Nawaz Khan had joined IIT Delhi for his postgraduation in textile engineering in 2015 and had enrolled in PhD in 2018. His thesis subject, according to his LinkedIn profile, was ‘Fibre based Composite Manufacturing, Mechanical/Material Characterisation, Impact and Modelling/Simulation Analysis’.

‘Wanted to send parents for Hajj’

Ms. Ahuja described Ashraf Nawaz Khan as a jolly person who always smiled and barely expressed his problems to the people. “He has had a very difficult journey and had a lot of family problems but in spite of all that he would help others and was such a happy person to be around,” she said, adding that he was also planning to send his parents for Hajj.

She also said that Ashraf Nawaz Khan’s father was in hospital when the family got the news about the accident.

Ms. Ahuja said, Ashraf Nawaz Khan was expecting a call from the U.K.’s Bristol University for his post-doctoral admission, adding that he had “various offers from universities in Europe”.

Ashraf Nawaz Khan was also scheduled to attend some conferences next month in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Belgium, another friend, Deepak Gautam, said. “He always discussed public policy with us and was only into intellectual conversations,” Mr. Gautam said.

In a statement, IIT Delhi said, “The institute community mourns the loss of its student and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Ankur Shukla.”

“The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students,” it added.