IIT-D opens new research centre in sensors technologies

IIT-Delhi on Tuesday inaugurated a Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber Physical System Engineering (SeNSE). The interdisciplinary unit has emerged from the institute’s erstwhile Instrument Design Development Centre (IDDC. It would focus on research in sensors technologies, instrumentation and cyber physical systems.

‘Set a benchmark’

IIT-Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said that a system-based approach focussing on societal problems was becoming a key requirement for research-intensive institutions to remain relevant today. “SeNSE will be following a multidisciplinary approach with a strong industry connect and with prototype development as a focus. It will draw upon its talent from multiple departments and will have as many faculty with industry affiliation as there will be core faculty members,” he added. He added that the Centre was a brave new experiment that IIT-Delhi is undertaking and we hoped it would set a benchmark for other institutions to follow.

SeNSE will offer interdisciplinary M.Tech. programme, and a Ph.D programme in specialised research areas combining multiple disciplines — microelectronics, optics, electronic circuits and mechanical engineering, to design and develop complete systems, the institute said.