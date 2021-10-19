IIT-D launches new programme to offer BTech course in Energy Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi launched a new undergraduate programme B.Tech. in Energy Engineering being offered by its Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

The institute on Tuesday said all candidates who have qualified JEE(Advanced) 2021, are eligible for admission to this programme at IIT Delhi as it will be starting from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students.

It said the programme is important as there was a critical need to develop human resources with the capacity to address various energy and environment-related challenges holistically with the necessary foresight and vision.

K.A. Subramanian, Head, Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE) said the programme is designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy, which is accessible, available, and affordable.

“Energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It is in a critical transition from conventional to clean and renewable energy resulting in ample placement opportunities in energy sectors,” Prof Subramanian said.

IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability and that many opportunities exist in the energy sector.

“The educational structure of IIT Delhi ensures depth in one subject area with sufficient width in other areas allowing a student to obtain an all-round education with 50% education coming from the parent department and the remaining 50% coming from other departments,” Prof. Rao said.