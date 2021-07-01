IIT-D launches course to find solutions to grassroots problems

Students will visit villages to understand local needs and challenges

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Wednesday launched a Grassroots Innovation Programme (GRIP) for students, under which students will work on finding solutions to societal problems identified by them from rural and semi-urban areas, including the communities they come from.

The institute said that as a part of the programme, students will visit communities located in smaller towns and villages to immerse in social environments for a substantial time to study, understand and identify local needs and challenges, which can possibly be addressed by the students when they return to the institute campus. Students will then be allowed to work on semester-long or year-long projects on finding novel solutions to grassroots problems identified by them.

“The programme provides an opportunity for students to put themselves in the shoes of end-users and to co-create solutions which are likely to succeed. This programme also acts as a pipeline of ideas, which students and student teams can address as a part of semester-long design and innovation courses already available to them,” said PVM Rao Head, Department of Design, IIT, Delhi who is coordinating the GRIP initiative.

IIT, Delhi, director V. Ramgopal Rao said that the GRIP initiative is aimed at providing resources to the students who want to help the society by solving its problems.