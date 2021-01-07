IIT-D job placement: over 900 get offers in phase 1

IIT-Delhi on Wednesday said that over 925 students received job offers in the first phase of the placement drive organised by the institute.

In a statement, it said that students were selected for over 250 job profiles from 200 companies, including pre-placement offers.

“Top recruiters on the campus in terms of number of students recruited included Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo and IQVIA,” it said. Commenting on the sectors that students were being employed in, the institute said that most of them have opted for jobs in their technical core.

More than 400 organisations across sectors offering over 675 job profiles have registered as of now for hiring students and many recruiters are expected to recruit students in Phase II of the placement season, which will be held from the end of January to May.