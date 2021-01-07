IIT-D job placement: over 900 get offers in phase 1

IIT-Delhi on Wednesday said that over 925 students received job offers in the first phase of the placement drive organised by the institute.
In a statement, it said that students were selected for over 250 job profiles from 200 companies, including pre-placement offers.
“Top recruiters on the campus in terms of number of students recruited included Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo and IQVIA,” it said. Commenting on the sectors that students were being employed in, the institute said that most of them have opted for jobs in their technical core.
More than 400 organisations across sectors offering over 675 job profiles have registered as of now for hiring students and many recruiters are expected to recruit students in Phase II of the placement season, which will be held from the end of January to May.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath