IIT-D helps create ‘equal opportunities’ for visually impaired

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Wednesday have developed DotBook that has a refreshable Braille display aiming at creating independent access to digital content for the visually impaired.

DotBook, the institute said will enable visually impaired people compete and succeed independently in an office or educational environment and hence, comes packed with all the applications and features that a visually impaired user would need to independently carry out their tasks with ease.

Social inclusion

“The features include email, calculator, web browser and comes with a QWERTY keyboard,” the institute said.

The institute said that the device will help address issues such as social inclusion and creating equal opportunities in education and employment.

Positive impact

“DotBook is sure to create a positive impact for the visually impaired community where hassle-free, independent access to the digital world has emerged as a key factor in everyday living, education and work,” the institute said.

M. Balakrishnan, Professor at IIT-Delhi who led the project said, “DotBook represents an excellent example of user-oriented applied research. It is not only inter-disciplinary in nature as it brings together advanced techniques in mechanical, low-power electronics, software and UI design together, is also a result of sustained efforts over the four years of a multi-organisational team comprising academics, two industry partners and a user organisation.” The product will be manufactured, maintained and marketed by a Noida-based company while its key component, that is the 10-cell refreshable Braille cell modules, will be manufactured, maintained and marketed by a company based in Chennai.