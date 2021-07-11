IIT-D felicitates alumnus for climbing Mt. Everest

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, held a flag ceremony on Saturday to mark the achievement of alumnus Neeraj Choudhary, who scaled Mt. Everest on May 31.

He started the summit push from Camp-II on May 30 and after the summit on May 31 returned to Camp-II in a continuous effort of almost 36 hours, the IIT-Delhi administration said

“He participated as a member of IMF [Indian Mountaineering Foundation] Everest Massif Expedition 2021 under the MoYA&S [Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports]. He had also carried IIT-Delhi’s flag with him which he hoisted on Everest Base Camp and the logo till the top,” the administration said.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao and other senior professors were present during the ceremony on campus where Mr. Choudhary was honoured for the achievement.