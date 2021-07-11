Delhi

IIT-D felicitates alumnus for climbing Mt. Everest

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, held a flag ceremony on Saturday to mark the achievement of alumnus Neeraj Choudhary, who scaled Mt. Everest on May 31.

He started the summit push from Camp-II on May 30 and after the summit on May 31 returned to Camp-II in a continuous effort of almost 36 hours, the IIT-Delhi administration said

“He participated as a member of IMF [Indian Mountaineering Foundation] Everest Massif Expedition 2021 under the MoYA&S [Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports]. He had also carried IIT-Delhi’s flag with him which he hoisted on Everest Base Camp and the logo till the top,” the administration said.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao and other senior professors were present during the ceremony on campus where Mr. Choudhary was honoured for the achievement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 12:49:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/iit-d-felicitates-alumnus-for-climbing-mt-everest/article35259624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY