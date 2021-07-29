IIT-D exploring steps to implement NEP

NEW DELHI

Institution to introduce new interdisciplinary programmes from this year

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has started to examine the structure and nature of its existing programmes so that it may be compliant with the National Education Policy (NEP), director, IIT Delhi, V. Ramgopal Rao said on Wednesday.

He said that IIT, Delhi, had taken a proactive stance towards assessing the proposed guidelines and was exploring appropriate measures for the implementation of the NEP 2020 recommendations.

The institute said that it will be introducing interdisciplinary programmes like BTech programme in Energy Engineering this year and a Bachelor of Design in 2022-23. It has been also planned to start a BTech programme in Design from 2025-26.

IIT, Delhi, is also starting two new multidisciplinary programmes at the PG-level like an MTech in Electric Mobility, and Master of Public Policy from 2021-22. Discussions are under way for an MTech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, the institute said.

“Over the last many months, a committee for the implementation of NEP 2020 has carefully considered all higher education-related guidelines. Currently, feedback on the committee’s report is being sought from all academic units for further deliberations”, Mr. Rao said.

He added that recently initiatives have recently been taken to form new schools, departments and centres at the institute with multidisciplinary teaching and research programmes, which dovetail nicely with the broad objectives of the NEP 2020.