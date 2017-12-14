IIT-D claims 10% rise in placements

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Wednesday announced that after the first 10 days of placements, there has been a 17% increase in PG placements and 10% increase in overall placements this year.

“Placements have been robust this year across all streams with the overall hiring registering a 10% climb after 10 days compared to the previous year’s figures. They are likely to go up further by the end of Phase– I,” the institute said in a statement.

Bright future

“While the overall placements have been better than last year, recruitment trends of PG students is very encouraging for the future of engineering research in the country. I am hopeful that the overall percentage increase in the recruitment of both UG and PG students will improve further,” said Prof. I. N. Kar, Professor-in-charge of Training and Placement at IIT-Delhi.

Students felt that this year, they were being offered more jobs in their core areas and that there has been a significant growth in the PG placements.

‘Very excited’

Jhalak Mittal, a PG student in Electrical Engineering who got a job offer on Day 1 itself said: “I am very excited to start my job. This year, the placements for PG students has been really good. Almost all of us have been placed.”

The Phase I of the placements will continue till December 15. Phase II will commence from January 2018.