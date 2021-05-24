IIT-D centre to study light properties

NEW DELHI

It would pave way for more start-up opportunities

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on Monday announced that it will be setting up ‘Optics and Photonics Centre’ to study the fundamental properties of light and harnessing them in practical application.

The institute’s Board of Governors has given its approval for the new centre that will seek collaboration with establishments like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and industry to undertake R&D in the areas of importance for them, the institute said.

Joby Joseph, co-ordinator of the centre, IIT-Delhi said that as the spread of photonic technology and its usage is increasing, there would be many opportunities for such collaborations, including, setting up of start-ups. “The centre will play a pivotal role in the near future development of photonics-based quantum technologies, for next generation computing, secure communications etc. Sustained linkages with industry will also be developed and established,” Mr. Joseph said.

On the teaching side, the centre will focus on doctoral and postgraduate programmes including special programmes for industry professionals. It will also encourage and help students in entrepreneurial efforts and connect them with suitable investors through due processes at the institute.