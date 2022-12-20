IIT-Bombay to host four-day Mood Indigo festival

December 20, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Mumbai

Mood Indigo, IIT-Bombay’s the four-day annual cultural festival is back this year after a three-year break. Billed as Asia’s largest college fest, the cultural extravaganza begins on December 27 and has an agenda packed with enlightening talks, enticing competitions, and adrenaline-pumping concerts. “After three years of patience, we have finally gotten back to normalcy, and so has Mood Indigo, this time in its true colour and form. To keep alive the tradition of bringing artistes from around the globe, this year the New York pop-rock band American Authors will perform on December 29 and Vishal-Sheykhar’s concert on December 30 will be the headliner,” the organisers said. Stand-up comics, including Anubhav Singh Bassi and Samay Raina will be also seen at the festival, where entry is free for all college students. To register go to my.moodi.org.