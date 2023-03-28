IIT-B Dalit student’s death | Police find ‘suicide note’, says FIR being registered in case

March 28, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - Mumbai/New Delhi

The Mumbai Police, which is investigating the alleged death of an 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki by suicide inside the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, campus, on Monday said they had found a note purportedly written by the victim, blaming one of his classmates for this drastic step.

The police said that the classmate named by Darshan in his purported note is a suspect in the case, saying they are now in the process of getting a First Information Report (FIR) registered in the matter under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition, another officer said that while they were still looking into alleged caste discrimination against Darshan, the FIR being registered, would also have relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“We have also found WhatsApp chats between Darshan and the classmate named in the note. It appears as if something happened between the two of them either on the day of his death [February 12] or the night before,” a senior officer associated with the investigation said, adding that they now believed Darshan was harassed by fellow students on campus. The investigators are expected to bring the classmate in for questioning soon.

As per procedure, the FIR will be registered at the Powai police station, which has territorial jurisdiction in the matter and then will be taken up for investigation by the Special Investigation Team, constituted by the Sate government to look into the case.

While Darshan’s family has alleged caste discrimination against him on campus from the day he died, the institute had formed an internal panel, which ruled in an interim report that there was no “specific evidence” of caste discrimination against Darshan, also concluding that he had good relationships with classmates and other students on campus.

This was contrary to what Darshan’s family had told the panel and what another senior student, who had spoken to Darshan, had told the panel. The senior had said that Darshan’s roommate had stopped talking to him after finding out about his entrance test rank.

Moreover, the institute, in a statement issued the day after Darshan’s death, had said that caste discrimination on campus was an “exception” and that ranks were not asked of students.

However, within days of this, The Hindu had reported that internal surveys conducted by the institute’s SC/ST Cell showed widespread caste-based discrimination on campus — from students asking each other’s ranks and surnames to jokes about “merit” of students who enter through reservation.