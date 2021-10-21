IIT announces scholarships, seed funding

NEW DELHI

21 October 2021 01:00 IST

Initiatives to encourage diversity in scholastic excellence and entrepreneurship

IIT-Delhi on Wednesday announced an Endowment Merit Scholars Programme that will provide 120 merit scholarships every year to batches of 15 women and 15 men pursuing BTech/dual degree. It also announced an Endowment Nurture Fund that aims to offer graduating students an opportunity to be awarded seed funding for their proposed ventures, encouraging them to embark on developing and nurturing their entrepreneurial ideas and aspirations rather than seeking job placement, the institute said.

The institute had last year established the IIT-D Endowment Fund and had announced the two initiatives to encourage diversity in scholastic excellence and entrepreneurship.

Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT-Delhi and chairman of the Endowment Fund Board, said that the institute has taken a historic step with the establishment of the Endowment Fund, and it is encouraging to receive the collective support of the alumni towards the realisation of the institute’s vision.

“The endowment initiative has helped the institute connect with the alumni at a deeper level and engage them on a variety of activities,” Mr. Rao said.

The institute is looking for contributions from its 54,000 global alumni to foster research advancements and innovation in technology, while undertaking upgradation of infrastructure and student welfare facilities on the campus.