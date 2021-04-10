IIMC to start practical classes from April 26

NEW DELHI

10 April 2021 00:37 IST

Theory classes to run on online mode

After students from the The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) staged a protest demanding the reopening of the campus, the institute on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.

The students had said that the first semester of their nine-month course had been completed without any practical classes and the nature of their course had a large practical element, which they were unable to learn due to online classes.

The institute said that classroom practical sessions of various PG diploma courses such as making lab journals and other exercises will start from April 26. However, the final timetable with details of lab allotment and timings will be drawn up after all the course directors get the consent/readiness of individual students to attend the class in person in the next two to three days. It added that theory classes will continue to run on online mode and hostels would remain closed.

“Since the Delhi centre of IIMC runs five courses, including Urdu journalism, the computer lab and their timing will be suitably “adjusted and divided equally depending on the course and syllabus requirements.

“The final schedule will be released by third week of April. Effort would be to enable students of each course to attend practical sessions at least twice a week. Separate instructions on etiquette/procedures to be followed in classrooms will follow,” the IIMC said.