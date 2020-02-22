IIMC students call off hunger strike

NEW DELHI

Administration has agreed to meet their demands

Students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), who were on an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the institute make course fees for PG Diploma courses “affordable”, called off their protest after four days as the administration agreed to meet their demands.

Students said that the administration had agreed to extend the last date for submission of second semester fees till March 31 or till the finalisation/notification of the new fee structure, whichever is later. “This means the new deadline for submission of second semester fees is the arrival/notification of new fees structure in IIMC. We hereby request all students not to pay fees till the new fee structure is notified/finalized,” the students, who were on a strike, said in a statement.

It added that the committee which has been set up to decide the new fee structure will have representation from the students. “The administration has agreed to share details of that committee with students and also ensured students’ participation in the committee,” the students said.

The administration, the students said, has also revoked the suspension of the students who had gone on strike earlier. “We all are thankful to our fellow students for their constant support and encouragement. Also, we are thankful to IIMC administration for giving their decision in favour of the students. However, we expect that the administration will not repeat what had led us to go on an indefinite hunger strike,” said Jagriti Trisha, a student of Hindi Journalism at IIMC, New Delhi.

The student had gone on a strike alleging that the institute was increasing its course fee by 10% every year since 2010.