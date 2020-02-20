IIMC interacts with students on fee hike

The management of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, on Wednesday met students who are on an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the institute make course fees for PG Diploma courses “affordable” for students.

The students have alleged that the institute has been increasing its course fee by 10% every year since 2010.

The students, on the second day of their strike, said that IIMC had agreed to form a committee to look into the matter but alleged that the institute was not serious as an earlier committee formed to look into the fee structure had not submitted any report and had not consulted the students. The students also demanded that suspension against eleven students for protesting against the fee hike issue earlier be revoked.

Responding to the students, IIMC on Wednesday said that in the light of the “indefinite hunger strike” since Tuesday, the management has been holding a series of meetings with class representatives, members of the students’ grievance committee and finally a general meeting with all students in the institute.

“While it has been explained to all students that the fee for the current academic year will stay as per the present rates, except for those eligible for 25% freeship, the last date for paying fees is being extended to March 31 from March 2 by when it is expected that the committee to look into the fees structure in its entirety will finalise its report/recommendations,” the administration said. It added that the report of the committee will be sent to the government after fulfilling all procedural formalities.

IIMC also appealed to the students to withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.