IIMC defends appointment of new DG

New Delhi

25 July 2020 00:04 IST

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday defended in the Delhi High Court the appointment of its new Director General (DG) saying he has the requisite work experience for the post.

IIMC made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh who was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of the DG -- Sanjay Dwivedi – on the ground that he did not have the minimum required experience of 25 years when he was selected for the post.

Mr. Dwivedi’s appointment to the post was announced on July 1 and he took charge of the office on July 13.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Mr. Dwivedi got a bachelors degree only in 1995 and his years of work experience has to be counted from then. Therefore, he will have 25 years of work experience only by December of this year.

IIMC, represented by ASG Vikramjit Banerjee, told the court that a bachelor’s degree was not a must to work in the field of media or films and the advertisement for the post and said that work experience has to be in the fields of journalism/media/films and Mr. Dwivedi satisfies the criteria.