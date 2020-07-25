IIMC defends appointment of new DG

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday defended in the Delhi High Court the appointment of its new Director General (DG) saying he has the requisite work experience for the post.
IIMC made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh who was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of the DG -- Sanjay Dwivedi – on the ground that he did not have the minimum required experience of 25 years when he was selected for the post.
Mr. Dwivedi’s appointment to the post was announced on July 1 and he took charge of the office on July 13.
The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Mr. Dwivedi got a bachelors degree only in 1995 and his years of work experience has to be counted from then. Therefore, he will have 25 years of work experience only by December of this year.
IIMC, represented by ASG Vikramjit Banerjee, told the court that a bachelor’s degree was not a must to work in the field of media or films and the advertisement for the post and said that work experience has to be in the fields of journalism/media/films and Mr. Dwivedi satisfies the criteria.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath