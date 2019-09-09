Delhi

IIM-Rohtak holds 2nd management summit

Institute opens platform for various change management strategies of diverse businesses

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak on Saturday organised the second management summit of this academic year at its campus.

The theme of the summit was ‘The Challenge of Change: Embracing it through a positive vision,’ which focused on the challenges posed by the changing business environment to the corporate world and how the companies are evolving and adapting to the challenges.

Several leaders from various corporate houses of the world attended the summit at the institute on Sunday.

Scrutinise change

Through this management summit, IIM Rohtak provided a platform to scrutinise various change management strategies of diverse businesses in India.

