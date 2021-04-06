Delhi

IIIT-Delhi centre to solve transport problems; govt. allocates ₹6.1 crore

The Delhi government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, to create a centre for sustainable mobility in a bid to move towards world-class transport infrastructure.

According to the government, the centre is to serve as a repository of knowledge of mobility in Delhi; faculty and members will also create regular policy paper and research articles on the issues that the Capital faces in sustainable mobility. A previous venture shared between the Delhi government and IIIT-Delhi was the contactless ticketing initiative.

All transport advancements under this centre will be integrated into a single app called “One Delhi” which will be done by the centre, the government stated, adding that ₹6.1 crore had been allocated for it.

According to the government, the fund is being assigned from the Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation. The centre will be stationed at IIIT-Delhi and will serve as a gateway to the solution of a number of urban transportation issues.

It will also seek to solve existing issues in transportation with a futuristic approach and aim towards enhancing public infrastructure. It will also seek to integrate and analyse data to expand public infrastructure.

