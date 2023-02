February 23, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

To mark its 60th anniversary, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) organised a Hindustani classical music recital by vocalist Sunanda Sharma of Benarsa gharana. IIFT vice-chancellor Satinder Bhatia presented Ms. Sharma and the accompanying artists with shawls. Former vice-chancellor Manoj Pant was the guest of honour at the event, which was also organised by Spic Macay and Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth.